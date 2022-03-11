Rookie lawmaker named spokesperson for President-elect Yoon
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- A first-term lawmaker, who led the opposition's attack on a land development scandal surrounding the ruling party's presidential candidate, has been named a spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, his aide said Friday.
Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the People Power Party (PPP) will serve as a spokeswoman for the president-elect, according to Yoon's chief secretary Chang Je-won.
Kim, who was elected in a district in Seongnam, south of Seoul, led a public affairs unit of the PPP's campaign committee to help Yoon's victory in Wednesday's presidential election over Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP).
She was called a "sniper" against Lee, attacking him over his possible involvement in a land development scandal that took place in Seongnam during his time as mayor.
Kim, a former TV anchorwoman, also served as a presidential spokesperson under the Lee Myung-bak administration.
Kim, 50, had also worked for the country's telecom giant KT Corp. before returning to politics.
