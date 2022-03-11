Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further

All News 11:37 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is certain South Korea-China relations will develop further as he met with Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.

"I'm certain South Korea-China relations will develop further," he said as he met with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming at the People Power Party headquarters.

