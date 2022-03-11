Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul Mayor Oh tests positive for COVID-19 in self-test kit check

All News 13:58 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a self-test kit check and is now waiting for the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, officials said.

The mayor canceled an in-person meeting of his staff at Seoul City Hall while heading to work in the morning and held an online meeting instead.

"We are currently waiting for the test result," a city government official said.

This file photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Seoul mayor #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!