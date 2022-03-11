(LEAD) Seoul Mayor Oh tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with PCR result)
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.
The city's officials said the mayor was diagnosed with the virus after a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which he took after his self-test kit check turned up positive earlier in the day.
Oh had canceled an in-person meeting of his staff at Seoul City Hall while heading to work in the morning and held an online meeting instead.
Per protocols, Oh will be isolating at home until next Thursday.
"Mayor Oh will continue to hold online meetings and stay on top of municipal affairs," a Seoul official said, adding that all in-person conferences and on-site visits will be pushed back.
Oh had recently dined with People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok, who tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test earlier Friday.
"Mayor Oh had been taking self tests every morning, and today was no different," another city official said. "He didn't have any particular symptoms this morning."
Other Seoul officials who had been in meetings with Oh all had negative results in their self tests.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
