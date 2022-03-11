Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon hopes for stronger coordination on peninsula issues with U.S., Japan

All News 13:46 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he hopes for stronger coordination with the United States and Japan on Korean Peninsula issues, Yoon's People Power Party said.

Yoon made the remark in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida two days after his election victory.

Yoon also called on Kishida to work together to promote friendly cooperative ties between the two nations.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party in Seoul on March 11, 2022, in this photo released by the party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoon Suk-yeol #Japan
