Heng Sheng Holding Group to raise 1 bln won via stock offering
All News 14:27 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Heng Sheng Holding Group Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won(US$811,095). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.82 million common shares at a price of 354 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
