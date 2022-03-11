Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korean state media reports Yoon's election as S. Korea's new president
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media on Friday reported conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected as South Korea's president in the first coverage of the news by Pyongyang since the election.
"Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate of the conservative opposition 'People Power Party,' won by a narrow margin in the 20th 'presidential election' held in South Korea on March 9," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a one paragraph report.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea repatriates N. Korean boat, 7 sailors day after NLL crossing
SEOUL -- South Korea sent a North Korean boat and seven sailors back home Wednesday, a day after it veered across their western sea border due to a "navigational error and mechanical glitch," Seoul's defense ministry said.
Seoul decided to repatriate them on the basis of "humanitarian" considerations and in respect for their wishes, the ministry said.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- A North Korean patrol boat retreated Tuesday after crossing the western sea border into South Korean waters to chase a purportedly stray boat, military officials here said, the first such breach since 2018.
The crossing came just a day ahead of South Korea's presidential election and amid renewed tensions over recent North Korean missile launches, including a purported "reconnaissance satellite" development test Saturday.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urged to respect denuclearization deals amid reports of activities at Yongbyon
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abide by agreements it has made with the international community for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula amid reports the reclusive regime is continuing activities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex.
On Monday, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency's monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move "deeply regrettable."
(END)
