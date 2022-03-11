Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. opposes reducing sanctions as Pyongyang advances nuclear capabilities: Jung Pak
WASHINGTON -- The United States opposes reducing or lifting sanctions on North Korea while the reclusive state continues to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities, U.S. deputy special envoy for North Korea Jung Pak said Thursday.
Pak also said the U.S. remains committed to dialogue with the North but that would not stop it from calling out Pyongyang's bad behavior.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's two most recent missile launches were aimed at testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system ahead of a possible full-fledged ICBM test, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, adding the U.S. plans to take action that will hinder Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea earlier confirmed launching missiles on Feb. 27 and Saturday (Seoul time), claiming they were aimed at developing a reconnaissance satellite.
------------
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to strengthen strategic alliance with the United States, build a strong national defense to deter North Korean provocations and pursue a future-oriented relationship with Japan, hours after winning the nation's closely contested presidential election.
Yoon of the conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected president earlier Thursday with the smallest-ever 0.73 percentage-point gap over liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.
------------
N. Korea poses serious regional threat, but U.S. remains ready to deter aggression: USFK chief
WASHINGTON -- North Korea poses a serious threat to Northeast Asia but the combined forces of South Korea and the United States stand ready and capable to deter any aggression, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
Gen. Paul LaCamera made the remarks in a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee on national security challenges and U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea may resume nuclear, ICBM testing this year: U.S. report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea may resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing before the year's end, a U.S. government report said Tuesday.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un believes his nuclear weapons are the "ultimate guarantor" of his regime and that North Korea will eventually be accepted as a nuclear power over time.
------------
U.S., 10 others condemn N. Korean missile test, urge UNSC members to do same
WASHINGTON -- The United States and 10 other countries, including nine members of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch Monday, calling it a destabilizing action that violates security council resolutions.
The U.N. representatives of the 10 countries and South Korea also urged other UNSC members to speak with one voice in condemning the North's missile launches.
------------
Sign of activities detected at N. Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility: IAEA chief
GENEVA -- The chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday that signs of activities have been detected at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex and other facilities and called the reclusive regime's nuclear program "deeply regrettable."
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency's monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, which is capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.
------------
(LEAD) Chinese FM says N. Korea's security concern not resolved yet, U.S. holds key
BEIJING -- The top Chinese diplomat said Monday North Korea's "reasonable" security concern remains unresolved and a resolution to its nuclear issue is up to the United States.
"North Korea's reasonable security concerns have not been fundamentally resolved," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing.
-
