Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 7 -- N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper
Chinese FM says N. Korea's security concern not resolved yet, U.S. holds key
8 -- N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military
9 -- N. Korea poses serious regional threat, but U.S. remains ready to deter aggression: USFK chief
S. Korea repatriates N. Korean boat, 7 sailors day after NLL crossing
S. Korean diplomat meets with IAEA chief amid signs of N.K. reactor operation
10 -- N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official
Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'
11 -- N.K. leader visits satellite launch test site capable of ICBM launches
N. Korean state media reports Yoon's election as S. Korea's new president
(END)
