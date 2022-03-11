Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

March 7 -- N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper

Chinese FM says N. Korea's security concern not resolved yet, U.S. holds key

8 -- N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military

9 -- N. Korea poses serious regional threat, but U.S. remains ready to deter aggression: USFK chief

S. Korea repatriates N. Korean boat, 7 sailors day after NLL crossing

S. Korean diplomat meets with IAEA chief amid signs of N.K. reactor operation

10 -- N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official

Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea

N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'

11 -- N.K. leader visits satellite launch test site capable of ICBM launches

N. Korean state media reports Yoon's election as S. Korea's new president
