KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,300 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 37,350 UP 250
HITEJINRO 36,950 UP 300
Yuhan 58,200 DN 500
SLCORP 23,050 DN 350
DL 59,200 UP 200
KIA CORP. 70,000 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 134,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 126,500 UP 12,000
SamsungElecMech 155,500 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 5,650 DN 40
HtlShilla 85,000 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 43,400 UP 250
GS Retail 28,150 UP 1,200
Ottogi 426,500 DN 6,500
Hyundai M&F INS 28,750 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,415 UP 10
Daesang 21,950 UP 200
BukwangPharm 12,250 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 85,300 DN 800
Daewoong 31,400 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,005,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,230 UP 110
AmoreG 46,150 DN 950
HyundaiMtr 169,000 0
ORION Holdings 13,750 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,570 UP 65
NEXENTIRE 5,990 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 0
KCC 323,500 UP 9,500
SKBP 87,300 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,160 DN 250
SKC 131,000 UP 500
LotteChilsung 160,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,580 UP 130
GCH Corp 22,750 0
DB INSURANCE 57,600 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 70,000 DN 1,200
NHIS 11,350 DN 50
