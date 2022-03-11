KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 31,000 UP 150
DongwonInd 210,000 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 39,050 DN 450
LS 51,900 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 0
GC Corp 193,500 UP 5,500
POSCO 282,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 47,450 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 481,000 DN 22,000
KPIC 156,500 UP 2,000
DongkukStlMill 17,050 UP 600
SK hynix 117,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 665,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,400 UP 1,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,100 UP 400
Kogas 42,100 UP 250
Hanwha 30,500 UP 300
DB HiTek 69,900 DN 1,300
CJ 81,000 UP 800
LX INT 30,750 UP 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 UP 3,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,200 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 UP 30
Shinsegae 271,000 UP 9,000
LG Corp. 73,600 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 101,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 290,500 0
BoryungPharm 12,650 0
SGBC 62,100 DN 1,300
Hyosung 84,000 DN 400
KAL 28,600 UP 700
DHICO 23,250 UP 2,150
Doosanfc 40,750 UP 750
KEPCO KPS 44,350 UP 4,700
MS IND 23,600 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,400 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 59,500 0
