LOTTE 31,000 UP 150

DongwonInd 210,000 DN 4,500

SK Discovery 39,050 DN 450

LS 51,900 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 0

GC Corp 193,500 UP 5,500

POSCO 282,000 DN 1,500

GS E&C 47,450 UP 1,150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 481,000 DN 22,000

KPIC 156,500 UP 2,000

DongkukStlMill 17,050 UP 600

SK hynix 117,000 DN 3,000

Youngpoong 665,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 49,400 UP 1,250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 185,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,100 UP 400

Kogas 42,100 UP 250

Hanwha 30,500 UP 300

DB HiTek 69,900 DN 1,300

CJ 81,000 UP 800

LX INT 30,750 UP 450

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 UP 3,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,200 UP 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 UP 30

Shinsegae 271,000 UP 9,000

LG Corp. 73,600 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 101,000 DN 3,000

Nongshim 290,500 0

BoryungPharm 12,650 0

SGBC 62,100 DN 1,300

Hyosung 84,000 DN 400

KAL 28,600 UP 700

DHICO 23,250 UP 2,150

Doosanfc 40,750 UP 750

KEPCO KPS 44,350 UP 4,700

MS IND 23,600 UP 50

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 UP 3,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,400 DN 800

IS DONGSEO 59,500 0

(MORE)