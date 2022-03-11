KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 89,900 UP 4,800
S-Oil 84,400 DN 3,800
OCI 112,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 83,300 UP 1,400
HMM 33,000 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,860 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 60,400 UP 400
LG Innotek 351,000 DN 2,000
KorZinc 569,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 45,700 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 150,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 93,600 UP 2,000
S-1 67,600 DN 300
ZINUS 77,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,800 UP 900
Hanchem 204,000 DN 5,000
DWS 58,100 DN 600
KEPCO 24,750 UP 350
SamsungSecu 41,200 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 50
SKTelecom 57,100 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 41,900 DN 50
HyundaiElev 37,950 UP 1,300
Mobis 209,500 DN 10,000
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 UP 5
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 200
SK 247,000 UP 10,500
ShinpoongPharm 47,250 DN 3,050
Handsome 35,200 UP 1,050
Asiana Airlines 18,900 UP 800
COWAY 67,400 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,500 UP 5,500
IBK 10,550 UP 50
DONGSUH 26,200 DN 100
SamsungEng 26,600 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 0
PanOcean 7,490 UP 310
SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 DN 150
