Hanssem 89,900 UP 4,800

S-Oil 84,400 DN 3,800

OCI 112,000 UP 5,000

HyundaiMipoDock 83,300 UP 1,400

HMM 33,000 UP 100

SamsungHvyInd 5,860 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 60,400 UP 400

LG Innotek 351,000 DN 2,000

KorZinc 569,000 DN 4,000

LS ELECTRIC 45,700 UP 550

KumhoPetrochem 150,500 DN 1,000

KSOE 93,600 UP 2,000

S-1 67,600 DN 300

ZINUS 77,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,800 UP 900

Hanchem 204,000 DN 5,000

DWS 58,100 DN 600

KEPCO 24,750 UP 350

SamsungSecu 41,200 DN 550

KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 50

SKTelecom 57,100 UP 100

SNT MOTIV 41,900 DN 50

HyundaiElev 37,950 UP 1,300

Mobis 209,500 DN 10,000

SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 1,100

KUMHOTIRE 3,975 UP 5

Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 200

SK 247,000 UP 10,500

ShinpoongPharm 47,250 DN 3,050

Handsome 35,200 UP 1,050

Asiana Airlines 18,900 UP 800

COWAY 67,400 DN 1,800

LOTTE SHOPPING 91,500 UP 5,500

IBK 10,550 UP 50

DONGSUH 26,200 DN 100

SamsungEng 26,600 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 0

PanOcean 7,490 UP 310

SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 DN 150

(MORE)