KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 200
KT 32,100 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP3000
LOTTE TOUR 18,600 UP 1,000
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 UP 400
KT&G 80,200 DN 400
LG Display 18,650 DN 150
Kangwonland 27,700 UP 950
NAVER 329,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 101,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 452,000 UP 8,500
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 1,800
DSME 25,700 UP 550
HDSINFRA 7,000 UP 130
DWEC 7,320 UP 320
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,950 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 348,500 DN 6,000
LGH&H 911,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 472,000 DN 24,500
KEPCO E&C 95,200 UP 5,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,700 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 173,000 0
Huchems 21,650 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,200 UP 2,100
KIH 76,500 DN 2,000
SK Innovation 197,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 18,350 DN 750
POONGSAN 32,800 UP 150
GS 40,450 UP 50
CJ CGV 26,500 UP 900
LIG Nex1 75,200 UP 2,300
Fila Holdings 33,750 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,550 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,930 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 DN 2,500
