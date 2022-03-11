SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 DN 6,000

Youngone Corp 43,100 UP 3,800

KOLON IND 56,800 DN 400

CSWIND 65,800 UP 2,100

KBFinancialGroup 55,000 UP 400

HanmiPharm 269,500 DN 1,500

GKL 15,100 UP 1,000

Meritz Financial 31,500 DN 50

BNK Financial Group 7,600 UP 110

emart 139,500 UP 5,500

MANDO 44,150 DN 550

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 50 UP50

KOLMAR KOREA 44,450 UP 600

PIAM 44,250 DN 1,250

HANJINKAL 53,000 UP 400

DoubleUGames 51,000 UP 400

CUCKOO 17,600 DN 150

Hansae 21,750 UP 650

COSMAX 85,500 UP 1,600

Netmarble 108,000 UP 3,000

KRAFTON 285,000 DN 10,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 UP500

ORION 84,700 DN 1,300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,450 UP 400

BGF Retail 175,000 UP 5,500

SKCHEM 118,000 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 18,450 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,500 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 482,000 UP 500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 499,500 UP 6,500

SKBS 148,000 DN 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 0

KakaoBank 48,900 UP 750

Doosan Bobcat 37,000 DN 200

HYBE 284,000 DN 1,000

SK ie technology 111,500 DN 2,500

LG Energy Solution 391,000 DN 26,500

DL E&C 134,000 UP 1,000

kakaopay 135,000 0

SKSQUARE 51,400 DN 500

(END)