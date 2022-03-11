KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 787,000 DN 6,000
Youngone Corp 43,100 UP 3,800
KOLON IND 56,800 DN 400
CSWIND 65,800 UP 2,100
KBFinancialGroup 55,000 UP 400
HanmiPharm 269,500 DN 1,500
GKL 15,100 UP 1,000
Meritz Financial 31,500 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,600 UP 110
emart 139,500 UP 5,500
MANDO 44,150 DN 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 44,450 UP 600
PIAM 44,250 DN 1,250
HANJINKAL 53,000 UP 400
DoubleUGames 51,000 UP 400
CUCKOO 17,600 DN 150
Hansae 21,750 UP 650
COSMAX 85,500 UP 1,600
Netmarble 108,000 UP 3,000
KRAFTON 285,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 UP500
ORION 84,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,450 UP 400
BGF Retail 175,000 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 118,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 18,450 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,500 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 482,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 499,500 UP 6,500
SKBS 148,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 0
KakaoBank 48,900 UP 750
Doosan Bobcat 37,000 DN 200
HYBE 284,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 111,500 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 391,000 DN 26,500
DL E&C 134,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 135,000 0
SKSQUARE 51,400 DN 500
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official