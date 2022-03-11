S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 11, 2022
All News 16:36 March 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.546 1.504 +4.2
2-year TB 2.061 2.102 -4.1
3-year TB 2.255 2.267 -1.2
10-year TB 2.700 2.726 -2.6
2-year MSB 2.020 2.056 -3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.920 2.933 -1.3
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
