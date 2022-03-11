Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon hopes S. Korea, U.S., Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he hopes South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues as he spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Yoon talked with Kishida two days after his election, saying he hopes the two sides will work together to promote "friendly cooperation" between their countries.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he is certain South Korea-China relations will develop further as he met with Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming two days after his election, noting China is South Korea's largest trading partner and South Korea is China's third-largest.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on higher U.S. inflation data, Ukraine woes
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated Friday, largely due to the record jump in U.S. inflation data that stoked concerns about the Federal Reserve's harsher-than-expected policy tightening and possibilities of global stagflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.04 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 2,661.28 points.
-----------------
Japan to talk with S. Korea's incoming gov't on UNESCO heritage issue: minister
TOKYO -- Japan's top diplomat said Friday that his government will hold discussions with the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration of South Korea on Tokyo's push to designate a former gold mine linked with wartime atrocities as a World Heritage Site next year.
Tokyo has been staging the diplomatically controversial campaign despite strong protest from Seoul. As many as 2,000 Koreans were forced into hard labor at the mine during World War II, as their country was under Japan's brutal colonial rule.
-----------------
Yoon to overhaul presidential office into public-private committees
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office, or Cheong Wa Dae, is expected to undergo sweeping changes both externally and internally under the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has promised a smaller and less powerful presidential office, informed officials said Friday.
Yoon won Wednesday's presidential election on campaign pledges on government reform, including the dismantling of Cheong Wa Dae and relocation of the presidential office to the Seoul Government Complex in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul.
-----------------
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Friday to rebuild South Korea's relathionship with the United States to make it commensurate with those of allies promising to defend each other with blood.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Christopher Del Corso at the headquarters of his conservative opposition People Power Party, saying the U.S. is South Korea's "only ally."
-----------------
Private education expenses hit record high in 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions in school classes
SEOUL -- Spending on private after-school classes hit a record high of 23.4 trillion won (US$18.9 billion) last year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic that restricted in-person school education, according to a survey released by the education ministry Friday.
The 2021 expenditures, based on a survey of some 74,000 elementary to high school students nationwide, marked a solid increase from 21 trillion won in 2019 and 19.4 trillion won in 2020, and a new record high since related figures were first compiled in 2007, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Seoul's late night subway schedule to be normalized starting next week
SEOUL -- Seoul's reduced late night subway schedule will begin to be normalized from next week, as social distancing rules have been eased amid the prolonged pandemic, the city government said Friday.
Seoul subway trains have been running on a schedule down by up to 20 percent after 10 p.m. since Dec. 24 as part of efforts to stem the fast spread of COVID-19.
-----------------
Yoon, Ahn meet ahead of presidential transition committee launch
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday met with People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo, who endorsed Yoon in the presidential election, amid speculation that Ahn may lead the transition committee.
In their meeting in Seoul, the two were expected to discuss how to form the presidential transition committee, with focus on selecting and appointing committee personnel.
