-- N. Korea set to fire ICBM, escalating tensions with U.S. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President-elect Yoon stresses closer alliance with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un threatens ICBM launch; Yoon vows to rebuild Seoul-Washington alliance (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea likely to fire ICBM before S. Korea's new government takes office (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea ready to fire biggest ever ICBM (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Head of Yoon's transition committee likely to be decided next week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Future of President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon meets with Ahn behind closed doors (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon's transition committee to accept Ahn Cheol-soo's pledges on tech development (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon vows 'U.S. is S. Korea's only ally,' promises to 'develop relationship with China' (Korea Economic Daily)

