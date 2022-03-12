Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 12, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/06 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/05 Sunny 60

Suwon 19/03 Sunny 60

Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/09 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/-1 Sunny 70

Gangneung 15/07 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 20

Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/13 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/09 Sunny 20

Busan 18/11 Cloudy 10

(END)

