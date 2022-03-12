Military reports 1,766 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:13 March 12, 2022
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 1,766 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 34,814.
The new cases included 1,094 from the Army, 139 from the Navy, 230 from the Air Force and 181 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 8,938 military personnel are under treatment.
