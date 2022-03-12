Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,766 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:13 March 12, 2022

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 1,766 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 34,814.

The new cases included 1,094 from the Army, 139 from the Navy, 230 from the Air Force and 181 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 8,938 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

