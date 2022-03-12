Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Ahn likely to head President-elect Yoon's transition team

All News 21:43 March 12, 2022

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo is likely to lead the transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Yoon's chief secretary Chang Je-won and Rep. Lee Tae-kyu, a close aide to Ahn, were said to temporarily agree Ahn would lead the transition team and the agreement would be announced Sunday, according to the source.

Ahn, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, has been mentioned as a favorite to lead the transition committee following Yoon's win over the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung in Wednesday's election.

Ahn announced his candidacy merger with Yoon about a week before the election, saying the two will cooperate over the constitution of the transition committee and the joint government.

Yoon and Ahn held a closed-door meeting Friday.

Besides Ahn, veteran politicians Kim Byong-joon and Kim Han-gil have been mentioned as possible candidates for the committee chief. Both worked for the People Power Party's election campaign committee.

This file photo shows Chang Je-won, chief secretary of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, Rep. Kim Eun-hye, spokesperson for the president-elect, said in a media briefing Yoon will set up a special task force to promote balanced regional development in the upcoming transition committee, expected to be comprised of seven standing subcommittees.

She said Yoon will start work at his office in downtown Seoul from Monday.

