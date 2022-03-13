Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/09 Rain 30

Incheon 13/08 Rain 30

Suwon 15/10 Rain 30

Cheongju 15/13 Rain 70

Daejeon 15/13 Rain 70

Chuncheon 15/08 Rain 40

Gangneung 09/08 Rain 70

Jeonju 16/14 Rain 70

Gwangju 16/14 Rain 70

Jeju 20/15 Rain 70

Daegu 17/14 Rain 70

Busan 15/14 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!