Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 13, 2022
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/09 Rain 30
Incheon 13/08 Rain 30
Suwon 15/10 Rain 30
Cheongju 15/13 Rain 70
Daejeon 15/13 Rain 70
Chuncheon 15/08 Rain 40
Gangneung 09/08 Rain 70
Jeonju 16/14 Rain 70
Gwangju 16/14 Rain 70
Jeju 20/15 Rain 70
Daegu 17/14 Rain 70
Busan 15/14 Rain 70
(END)
