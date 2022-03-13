Yoon not to consider gender quotas, regional distribution in personnel appointments
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to make personnel appointments based fully on merit without considering quotas for women and regional distribution, officials said Sunday, as he prepares to announce his staff for the presidential transition committee.
"President-elect Yoon will never make appointments for show," an aide said.
The official said Yoon will select his workers solely based on their talent and expertise, and his personnel policy will be different from the current Moon Jae-in administration that has been trying to achieve more than 30 percent female representation in the government.
"If we are going to serve the people right, we have to see capabilities, not stories," the official said.
Yoon does not plan to adopt female quotas in forming the transition committee and the Cabinet, and will establish a task force for balanced national development under the transition committee without considering the number of staffers based on their birthplaces, officials said.
"I was ordered to form the transition committee with people who are capable and can carry out their jobs well," said Rep. Chang Je-won, Yoon's chief of staff. "I was relieved from a concern that I would have to choose a couple of surprising figures for the transition committee."
Yoon's emphasis on meritocracy apparently comes from his days in the prosecution. He reportedly selected his investigation team members based on a person's accomplishments, career and reputation.
"Yoon lets people work, and if he feels that they are not sufficient for the job, he replaces them immediately," an official close to Yoon said. "That's his style."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
(LEAD) New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000
-
(3rd LD) New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000