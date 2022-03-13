Go to Contents Go to Navigation

President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee

All News 11:13 March 13, 2022

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to announce the chief of his transition committee Sunday, his spokesperson said, amid wide speculation that his candidacy merger partner Ahn Cheol-soo will lead the panel.

Yoon's selection of the chairperson and the vice chairperson of the committee will be announced at a press briefing in the afternoon, expected to be around 2 or 3 p.m., according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.

Kim said some other members of the committee will also be announced.

Ahn, who heads the minor People's Party, dropped out of the presidential race at the last minute to support Yoon under a candidacy merger deal, saying he and Yoon will work together in forming the transition committee and the government.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo clap their hands in the main opposition People Power Party's election monitoring room at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #transition committee
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!