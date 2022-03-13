Yoon's spokesperson urges N. Korea to return to dialogue
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea should return to the dialogue table for complete denuclearization, a spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday, as Pyongyang accelerates efforts to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson, made the remark during a press briefing, but she declined to discuss details, including what was discussed when national security adviser Suh Hoon briefed Yoon on pending issues a day earlier
"We hope North Korea will come out for dialogue for complete denuclearization," Kim said when asked for comment on North Korea's moves to develop a new ICBM.
South Korea and the United States have recently announced their assessment that Pyongyang's purported satellite tests on Feb. 27 and March 5 were part of efforts to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range missile launch.
The North has claimed the launches were for "reconnaissance satellite" development.
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
(LEAD) New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave