Gov't to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 in late March

All News 08:38 March 14, 2022

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The government will begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 late this month, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.

The government approved the use of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for the age group last month.

