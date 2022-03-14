Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 14, 2022
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/08 Rain 70
Incheon 11/07 Rain 70
Suwon 13/08 Rain 70
Cheongju 15/11 Sunny 70
Daejeon 17/12 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 13/04 Sunny 80
Gangneung 13/07 Rain 60
Jeonju 17/12 Sunny 70
Gwangju 16/13 Sunny 70
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 60
Daegu 15/09 Sunny 60
Busan 14/11 Sunny 60
(END)
