Monday's weather forecast

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/08 Rain 70

Incheon 11/07 Rain 70

Suwon 13/08 Rain 70

Cheongju 15/11 Sunny 70

Daejeon 17/12 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 13/04 Sunny 80

Gangneung 13/07 Rain 60

Jeonju 17/12 Sunny 70

Gwangju 16/13 Sunny 70

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/09 Sunny 60

Busan 14/11 Sunny 60

