(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with data from Big Hit; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' three live concerts in Seoul have attracted 2.46 million fans both on and offline, the group's agency said Monday.
The "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" shows were held at Seoul Olympic Stadium on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with the first and third-night shows streamed live online and the second-night concert available for "live-viewing" at movie theaters across the world.
The shows drew a total audience of 45,000 at Seoul Olympic Stadium for the three days and were also watched live by 1,020,000 and 1.4 million fans, respectively, online and at theaters, Big Hit Music said.
The number 1.4 million is a record high for any non-film content shown at theaters around the world, according to the agency.
According to Variety on Sunday (U.S. time), the second-night show accumulated US$32.6 million (40.26 billion won) from 3,711 theaters in 75 countries around the world.
In North America, the second-night show played in 803 theaters and earned roughly $6.84 million in North America alone, leading to its No. 3 debut in the regional box office behind Robert Pattinson's superhero adventure "The Batman" and Tom Holland's "Uncharted," the magazine said. The two Hollywood action blockbusters collected $66 million from 4,417 venues and $9.2 million from 3,725 locations over the weekend, respectively.
Since all screaming, chanting or singing during concerts were barred under strict COVID-19 rules, fans instead expressed their enthusiasm by clapping and waving their purple-colored LED wands, known as ARMY bombs, in sync. ARMY refers to the band's global fan base.
Band members expressed their appreciation to fans for making the unprecedented concerts with such rules possible.
"As always, you were the best, and I think you have delivered all the sincerity and energy you could give us in a limited situation," leader RM said on Weverse. "It was thanks to you that we were able to safely finish the miraculous three days."
J-Hope said, "I hope the day will come when we can dance, shout and go crazy with everyone at our concert."
BTS is scheduled to throw four concerts in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16 (U.S. time).
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel
-
Yoon not to consider gender quotas, regional distribution in personnel appointments
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report