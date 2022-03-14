Yoon's spokesperson denies report on PM's retention
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- A spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol denied a news report Monday that Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is being considered for retention in the incoming government.
The Chosun Ilbo newspaper carried the report earlier in the day, saying retaining Kim would avoid political wrangling during the parliamentary confirmation process for a new prime minister and demonstrate a commitment to working together with the opposition party.
"Prime Minister Kim is a person of virtue and is respected," said Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the People Power Party (PPP), Yoon's spokespoerson, at a press briefing. "But there has been no discussion about retaining him as prime minister."
The spokesperson said the process of selecting a new prime minister will begin in time.
"We will carry out the selection process in order for the new prime minister to work with us in time for the launch of the new administration," she said.
