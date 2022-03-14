(LEAD) Yoon visits Namdaemun market, meets pandemic-hit small merchants
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Yoon's visit to market; CHANGES headline, photo)
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited a traditional market Monday in his first public outing since last week's election, meeting with small merchants hit by the pandemic and taking selfies with visitors.
The visit to Seoul's Namdaemun Market came four months after Yoon promised the merchants there he would return after his election.
"I remember everything I said, and I will make preparations from the transition committee phase to speedily implement them for sure once I take office," he said during a meeting with the merchants. "Shouldn't the state make sure people can maintain a certain quality of life if they work hard?"
During his previous visit as a presidential candidate, Yoon unveiled plans for a 100 trillion-won (US$80.7 billion) COVID-19 relief plan.
On Monday, he recalled that as a child he visited the market with his mother to buy clothes, sneakers and other supplies. He also took selfies with visitors and had lunch inside the market.
Yoon told a press briefing Sunday his transition committee will include a special committee tasked with responding to the COVID-19 crisis, with Ahn Cheol-soo, the leader of the minor opposition People's Party, doubling as chief of the transition committee and chief of the special committee.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave