Yoon's transition team expected to formally launch as early as this week
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee aims to hold a signboard hanging ceremony as early as this week to mark its official launch, Yoon's spokesperson said Monday.
Past transition committees have hung their signboards within seven to 10 days of the election and in the final stages of their composition, the spokesperson, Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party, said during a press briefing.
"We are aiming to hold a signboard hanging ceremony as early as late this week and no later than early next week," she said.
The transition committee is reportedly being set up in a building near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
Yoon announced Sunday that the committee will be headed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the leader of the minor opposition People's Party. Ahn dropped out of the presidential race days before the March 9 election to support Yoon.
The spokesperson said additional members of the committee are likely to be announced by Ahn later Monday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel
-
Yoon not to consider gender quotas, regional distribution in personnel appointments
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report