Seoul Fashion Week to become 1st Asian fashion week to be introduced on YouTube fashion vertical
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Fashion Week, set to kick off this week, will be introduced on the global streaming platform YouTube's official fashion and beauty vertical for the first time as a fashion week event in Asia, the city government said Monday.
The SFW, organized by the Seoul city government, is South Korea's biggest fashion business event held every March and October, along with a biannual series of global fashion weeks.
This month's SFW will run from Friday through March 23 both online and offline at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art in central Seoul to show the fashion trends for the coming fall and winter.
A prerecorded fashion film and an on-site fashion show, the first to be held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be livestreamed on SFW's official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/SFW_official).
This will mark the first time YouTube Fashion & Beauty (www.youtube.com/Fashion), with 1.48 million subscribers, collaborates with the SFW to post content about the Seoul event. The channel has been mainly featuring the four major fashion weeks -- New York, London, Milan and Paris.
"YouTube.com/Fashion is the premier destination for style content across the globe, and to be able to showcase this season's K-fashion collections, alongside collections from New York, London, Milan and Paris, is a testament to its growing popularity," Derek Blasberg, director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, said, adding the channel is excited to show new designers from South Korea to global fashion fans.
Park Dae-woo, a city government official, said Seoul city will work to improve Seoul Fashion Week's standing in the global fashion industry through collaborations with YouTube.
