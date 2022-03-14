Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin leaves S. Korea for spring training in Florida

Ryu left home Monday afternoon to join his Blue Jays teammates at training camp in Dunedin, Florida. Ryu had been working out in South Korea since returning home after the end of the 2021 season last fall. The start of this year's spring training was delayed by about a month due to a labor dispute between MLB club owners and the players' association. After spending a few weeks at the start of the year throwing on his own, Ryu has been training with his former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, Hanwha Eagles, since the start of February.

