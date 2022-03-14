Military reports 1,680 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:16 March 14, 2022
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 1,680 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 38,366.
The new cases included 842 from the Army, 265 from the Navy, 265 from the Air Force, 219 from the Marine Corps and 70 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 17 cases from the ministry, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 9,180 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
Yoon not to consider gender quotas, regional distribution in personnel appointments