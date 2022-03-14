KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 6,020 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 96,900 DN 1,700
KCC 329,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 88,300 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 4,510 DN 60
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 UP 3,500
HITEJINRO 37,150 UP 200
Yuhan 57,700 DN 500
SLCORP 22,300 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,300 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,650 UP 300
LX INT 31,250 UP 500
Hanwha 30,400 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 17,200 UP 150
DB HiTek 68,300 DN 1,600
CJ 80,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,005,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 8,090 DN 140
Nongshim 285,000 DN 5,500
KAL 28,700 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,170 DN 20
LG Corp. 72,400 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 98,900 DN 2,100
BoryungPharm 12,650 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 UP 300
Shinsegae 256,500 DN 14,500
TaihanElecWire 1,405 DN 10
Daesang 21,950 0
Hyundai M&F INS 29,000 UP 250
AmoreG 43,150 DN 3,000
HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 4,500
BukwangPharm 12,250 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 DN 2,300
Daewoong 31,550 UP 150
DOOSAN 127,500 UP 1,000
DL 59,300 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 DN 150
KIA CORP. 68,800 DN 1,200
