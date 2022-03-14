KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 116,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 667,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,450 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,300 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,050 DN 1,050
Kogas 42,150 UP 50
HDC-OP 16,400 DN 2,050
ShinpoongPharm 36,750 DN 10,500
SGBC 61,400 DN 700
Hyosung 83,700 DN 300
LOTTE 31,200 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,250 DN 500
LotteChilsung 158,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 DN 30
POSCO 287,000 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 58,500 UP 900
SamsungElec 70,200 UP 200
NHIS 11,300 DN 50
DongwonInd 209,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 38,800 DN 250
Ottogi 423,000 DN 3,500
LS 51,100 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113500 UP1500
GC Corp 186,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 48,200 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 491,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 158,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,210 UP 50
SKC 126,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 5,720 UP 70
HtlShilla 79,500 DN 5,500
Hanmi Science 41,800 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 152,000 DN 3,500
GS Retail 27,950 DN 200
KSOE 92,900 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,250 DN 150
MS IND 22,700 DN 900
OCI 113,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 46,000 UP 300
(MORE)
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
Foreign ministry extends COVID-19 advisory against all overseas travel
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 350,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave