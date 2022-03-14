SK hynix 116,000 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 667,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 49,450 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,300 DN 650

SamsungF&MIns 184,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,050 DN 1,050

Kogas 42,150 UP 50

HDC-OP 16,400 DN 2,050

ShinpoongPharm 36,750 DN 10,500

SGBC 61,400 DN 700

Hyosung 83,700 DN 300

LOTTE 31,200 UP 200

GCH Corp 22,250 DN 500

LotteChilsung 158,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,550 DN 30

POSCO 287,000 UP 5,000

DB INSURANCE 58,500 UP 900

SamsungElec 70,200 UP 200

NHIS 11,300 DN 50

DongwonInd 209,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 38,800 DN 250

Ottogi 423,000 DN 3,500

LS 51,100 DN 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113500 UP1500

GC Corp 186,000 DN 7,500

GS E&C 48,200 UP 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 491,000 UP 10,000

KPIC 158,500 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,210 UP 50

SKC 126,000 DN 5,000

MERITZ SECU 5,720 UP 70

HtlShilla 79,500 DN 5,500

Hanmi Science 41,800 DN 1,600

SamsungElecMech 152,000 DN 3,500

GS Retail 27,950 DN 200

KSOE 92,900 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,250 DN 150

MS IND 22,700 DN 900

OCI 113,500 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 46,000 UP 300

(MORE)