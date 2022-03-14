KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 590,000 UP 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,800 DN 60
Hanssem 86,800 DN 3,100
HyundaiMipoDock 83,400 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 58,600 DN 900
S-Oil 85,500 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 339,500 DN 11,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 201,000 UP 1,000
HMM 34,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 58,500 DN 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 150
SK 237,500 DN 9,500
Hanchem 198,000 DN 6,000
SKTelecom 59,300 UP 2,200
SNT MOTIV 41,450 DN 450
HyundaiElev 36,800 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,600 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,935 DN 40
KEPCO 24,550 DN 200
SamsungSecu 41,150 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 50
S-1 68,400 UP 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,700 DN 100
Mobis 205,500 DN 4,000
DWS 53,700 DN 4,400
ZINUS 74,900 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,200 DN 1,300
IBK 10,550 0
COWAY 66,100 DN 1,300
DONGSUH 25,950 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 18,800 DN 100
SamsungEng 27,850 UP 1,250
Handsome 34,550 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 500
PanOcean 7,580 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,100 DN 700
KT 32,800 UP 700
(MORE)
