KorZinc 590,000 UP 21,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,800 DN 60

Hanssem 86,800 DN 3,100

HyundaiMipoDock 83,400 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 58,600 DN 900

S-Oil 85,500 UP 1,100

LG Innotek 339,500 DN 11,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 201,000 UP 1,000

HMM 34,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 58,500 DN 1,900

KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 1,000

Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 150

SK 237,500 DN 9,500

Hanchem 198,000 DN 6,000

SKTelecom 59,300 UP 2,200

SNT MOTIV 41,450 DN 450

HyundaiElev 36,800 DN 1,150

SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,600 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,935 DN 40

KEPCO 24,550 DN 200

SamsungSecu 41,150 DN 50

KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 50

S-1 68,400 UP 800

HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,700 DN 100

Mobis 205,500 DN 4,000

DWS 53,700 DN 4,400

ZINUS 74,900 DN 2,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 90,200 DN 1,300

IBK 10,550 0

COWAY 66,100 DN 1,300

DONGSUH 25,950 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 18,800 DN 100

SamsungEng 27,850 UP 1,250

Handsome 34,550 DN 650

SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 500

PanOcean 7,580 UP 90

SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 22,100 DN 700

KT 32,800 UP 700

(MORE)