KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 18,550 DN 100
KT&G 81,300 UP 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 DN7500
LOTTE TOUR 18,000 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,000 UP 200
DHICO 23,350 UP 100
Doosanfc 39,700 DN 1,050
KIWOOM 96,100 DN 1,100
NAVER 329,000 0
DSME 25,000 DN 700
HDSINFRA 6,840 DN 160
DWEC 7,300 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 343,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 43,600 DN 750
LGH&H 841,000 DN 70,000
LGCHEM 457,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 92,900 DN 2,300
Kangwonland 27,550 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,000 DN 400
Kakao 103,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 0
Celltrion 180,500 UP 7,500
Huchems 21,550 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 DN 2,100
KIH 76,100 DN 400
NCsoft 444,500 DN 7,500
GS 40,850 UP 400
CJ CGV 25,800 DN 700
LIG Nex1 76,100 UP 900
Fila Holdings 32,350 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,400 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,915 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 154,000 DN 13,500
POONGSAN 33,600 UP 800
FOOSUNG 17,850 DN 500
