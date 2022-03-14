KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 195,500 DN 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 800
CSWIND 65,000 DN 800
GKL 14,600 DN 500
KOLON IND 56,500 DN 300
HanmiPharm 264,500 DN 5,000
Meritz Financial 31,750 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 7,610 UP 10
emart 136,500 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 43,850 UP 750
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 DN 2,700
PIAM 42,600 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 52,300 DN 700
MANDO 42,550 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 50,200 DN 800
Hansae 21,500 DN 250
CUCKOO 17,450 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 UP 12,000
COSMAX 77,400 DN 8,100
Doosan Bobcat 39,200 UP 2,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 DN 250
Netmarble 106,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 281,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52700 DN200
ORION 81,100 DN 3,600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 DN 350
BGF Retail 171,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 115,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG TNC 482,500 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 492,500 DN 7,000
SKBS 147,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,250 UP 200
KakaoBank 49,800 UP 900
HYBE 285,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 108,500 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 363,500 DN 27,500
DL E&C 136,000 UP 2,000
kakaopay 136,000 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 52,200 UP 800
(END)
