Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- A 35-year-old woman admitted to abandoning her 4-year-old daughter on a deserted road on a freezing cold night during a court hearing on her child abuse case Monday.
A 25-year-old man, known as the woman's acquaintance, also pleaded guilty to taking part in her act of child abuse in the hearing at the Incheon District Court in Incheon, 50 kilometers west of Seoul.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was indicted on child abandonment and neglect charges after abandoning her young daughter on a back road near her daycare center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 26 last year, when the temperature dropped below zero.
The man, who allegedly became acquainted with the woman through an internet game, was also indicted for taking part in her child abuse.
They are accused of having gone to a nearby motel after getting the child out of the man's car and leaving her on the deserted road.
The woman told police earlier parenting was difficult for her and her acquaintance suggested abandoning the child.
