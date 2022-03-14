Seouleaguer to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:24 March 14, 2022
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Seouleaguer Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won(US$8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.86 million common shares at a price of 920 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
