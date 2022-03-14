S. Korean Bond Yields on March 14, 2022
All News 16:46 March 14, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.560 1.546 +1.4
2-year TB 2.059 2.061 -0.2
3-year TB 2.283 2.255 +2.8
10-year TB 2.739 2.700 +3.9
2-year MSB 2.021 2.020 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.947 2.920 +2.7
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
