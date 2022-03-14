Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon vows to abolish civil secretary office
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will do away with a Cheong Wa Dae office that has often been accused of secret probes into political opponents and civilians, according to his spokesperson.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with transition team leaders, saying the office of senior secretary for civil affairs has often been used to "control opposition political forces" and to conduct secret investigations into civilians, according to spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon picks veteran politicians to head committees for national unity, balanced regional development
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday named two veteran politicians as chiefs of special transition committee panels on national unity and balanced regional development.
Kim Han-gil, former head of the Democratic Party, will lead the national unity committee, while Kim Byong-joon, former interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, a predecessor of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP), will head the committee on balanced development.
-----------------
Transition team to devise policy options for Yoon's pledge to abolish gender ministry: Ahn
SEOUL -- The transition team will come up with policy options for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledge to abolish the ministry of gender equality and family, team chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Monday.
"We will provide several possible policy directions, after which I believe the right thing to do would be for the president-elect to choose from among them," Ahn told reporters when asked if the controversial pledge could be abandoned.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Arbitrary changes in floor construction, faulty concrete blamed for apartment collapse
SEOUL -- Arbitrary changes in floor construction and use of faulty concrete were mainly to blame for the deadly partial collapse of an apartment building at a construction site in South Korea's southwestern area, a government-led probe committee said Monday.
The government said it will impose the toughest punishment for HDC Hyundai Development Co., the contractor for the project.
-----------------
No new notification from N. Korea on Mt. Kumgang facilities: S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has not received any additional notification from North Korea on the fate of South Korean-built facilities at its Mount Kumgang resort despite reports of indications that Pyongyang has started work to remove them.
Signs of the North dismantling some of the resort's facilities along the North's east coast have been spotted amid intensifying tensions on the peninsula attributable to the secretive regime's saber-rattling, according to an informed source.
-----------------
S. Korea considers relocating temporary embassy in western Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering relocating staff from a temporary embassy office in Ukraine as Russia has extended military offenses to the western region of Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
The Korean embassy in Ukraine has temporarily moved its operations, from the capital Kviv to Lviv, close to Poland, and two areas in Romania and near its border, to support remaining Korean nationals in the war-ravaged country.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid rate hike, Ukraine woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a second straight session Monday, as investors turned risk-averse ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and the deepening Ukraine crisis. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,645.65 points.
