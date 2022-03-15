Import prices up for 2nd straight month in February on higher crude oil prices
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's import prices grew for the second straight month in February as crude oil and other commodity prices jumped, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The import price index gained 3.5 percent in February from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. The rise followed a 4.4 percent rise in January.
The rise came as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has sent oil and other commodity prices even higher.
The average monthly import prices of Dubai crude oil, South Korea's benchmark, stayed at US$92.36 per barrel in February, up 10.7 percent from a month earlier, the data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, import prices also surged 29.4 percent in February, though the rise was slightly lower than the on-year 30.5 percent growth tallied in January.
Meanwhile, the country's export prices grew 2.1 percent on-month in February, the second straight month of a rise following a 1.2 percent gain in January, respectively.
From a year earlier, export prices also jumped 20.3 percent.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(LEAD) N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources
-
N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources