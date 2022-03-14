Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding aims to win $8.9 bln orders this year

All News 17:44 March 14, 2022

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it aims to win US$8.9 billion worth of orders this year on high-end ship deals.

The annual order target is up 15 percent from last year's target of $7.7 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2021, the world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders helped by increased demand for valued-added ships, such as liquefied natural gas and container ships.

The company targets 6.62 trillion won in sales this year, up 47 percent from 4.49 trillion won a year earlier.

It has obtained $2.72 billion orders so far this year, already achieving 31 percent of the annual order target.

This file photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shows an LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding-order target
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!