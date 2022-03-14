New Naver CEO takes office vowing to change corporate culture
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp.'s new CEO Choi Soo-yeon took office Monday, vowing to foster innovation and reform the corporate culture of South Korea's top internet portal operator.
The company's shareholders and board of directors approved the appointment of the 40-year-old international business expert for a three-year term. She was named in November to succeed Han Seong-sook as CEO.
"We will continue to create new growth opportunities by encouraging communication and synergy among organizations, recruiting and promoting talent and actively delegating authority," Choi said after a general stockholders' meeting.
She said she will announce plans to change the company's organizational structure this week.
Naver will also seek to introduce new global businesses by bringing in fresh leadership with global experience and expertise, she added.
"We believe it is of utmost importance to restore our original workplace culture based on trust and autonomy," she said.
Choi, touted for her expertise in global business strategy, holds a bachelor's degree from Seoul National University and graduated from both Yonsei University Law School and Harvard Law School.
(END)
