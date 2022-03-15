Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.0 magnitude natural quake hits central N. Korea: KMA

All News 08:17 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A 2.0 magnitude natural quake struck central North Korea early Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The quake struck 20 kilometers north of the county of Songchon at 12:22 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 39.42 degrees north and a longitude of 126.19 degrees east at a depth of 12 km.

