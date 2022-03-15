Yoon to use one-on-one meeting with Moon to ask for pardon for ex-President Lee
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will ask for a special pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak when he holds a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.
Yoon has long thought Lee should be pardoned, spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said.
"We hope this meeting will serve as a chance for national unity and reconciliation," she said.
Wednesday's meeting will take place only between Moon and Yoon with no aides in attendance, she said.
The two are expected to discuss a range of issues, including the presidential transition, coronavirus responses and North Korea's likely long-range missile test, during the meeting, which will be their first since June 2020, when Yoon was prosecutor general.
Lee is serving a 17-year prison term for embezzlement and bribery.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(LEAD) N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources
-
N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources