Tuesday's weather forecast

March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/01 Cloudy 10

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 10

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 16/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 14/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 14/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 21/04 Cloudy 10

Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 10

Busan 16/07 Cloudy 10

