Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 15, 2022
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/01 Cloudy 10
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 10
Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 16/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 14/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 14/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 21/04 Cloudy 10
Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 10
Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 10
Busan 16/07 Cloudy 10
(END)
