Daewoo Shipbuilding, Babcock sign MOU for warship partnership
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with a British shipbuilder for warship technology development.
Daewoo Shipbuilding has signed a memorandum of understanding with Babcock International for a "strategic partnership" in developing technologies in aircraft carriers, the company said in a statement.
Babcock was involved in developing the U.K. aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.
"Through the partnership with Babcock, (Daewoo Shipbuilding) will make utmost efforts to build warships for the South Korean Navy forces," the statement said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding aims to win US$8.9 billion worth of orders this year on high-end ship deals. It has obtained $2.72 billion worth of orders so far this year, already achieving 31 percent of the annual target.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(LEAD) N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources
-
Woman pleads guilty to abandoning 4-yr-old daughter on deserted road at night