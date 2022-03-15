S. Korea lowers travel alert level for some of Ethiopia
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has eased a travel alert for its nationals on some regions of Ethiopia on Tuesday, as the civil war in the African nation has subsided in recent weeks.
The Level 3 alert, which was placed on all parts of Ethiopia, was lowered to the special advisory against overseas travels on the capital city of Addis Ababa and other provinces in the southwestern region, with the rest of the African nation still under Level 3, the second highest under the four-tier system, in accordance with the measure taken in November last year, according to the foreign ministry.
