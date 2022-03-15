Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea lowers travel alert level for some of Ethiopia

All News 11:14 March 15, 2022

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has eased a travel alert for its nationals on some regions of Ethiopia on Tuesday, as the civil war in the African nation has subsided in recent weeks.

The Level 3 alert, which was placed on all parts of Ethiopia, was lowered to the special advisory against overseas travels on the capital city of Addis Ababa and other provinces in the southwestern region, with the rest of the African nation still under Level 3, the second highest under the four-tier system, in accordance with the measure taken in November last year, according to the foreign ministry.

This image provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 15, 2022, shows the change from left to right in South Korea's travel alert for Ethiopia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Ethiopia #travel advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!